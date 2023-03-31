Florida’s spiny lobster will be off the menu beginning April the 1st.
The recreational and commercial harvest season for spiny lobster in Florida waters closes on April 1st.
The regular season will reopen on August the 6th though there is one opportunity during the summer to get a few more lobsters.
There is a special 2-day sport season for the recreational harvest of spiny lobster July 26th and 27th this year.
