You can go freshwater fishing
without a license this weekend.
April 1st and 2nd are
license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an
invitation for people to try out fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin
doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a
license for freshwater fishing this weekend all other bag limit, season and
size restrictions apply.
And to make your
fishing day successful, check out MyFWC.com/Fishing/Freshwater for fishing
tips, locations and regulation information.
