Speckled trout reopens to
recreational fishing in the Western Panhandle management zone starting today.
The Western Panhandle zone
reaches from Escambia County through most of Gulf County except Indian Pass.
Speckled trout is off-limits
in February in the Western Panhandle to protect speckled trout numbers.
The recreational bag limit for
the western panhandle zone is three fish per person, per day.
The speckled trout size limit
statewide is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one fish over 19
inches allowed per vessel.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment