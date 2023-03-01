The recreational gray triggerfish season will open
in most Gulf state and federal waters beginning today.
The triggerfish fishery will remain open until May 31st, closing June 1 through July 31 for an annual spawning season
closure.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf
state or federal waters, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish
Angler which has to be renewed every year.
You can do that on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
You can learn more about gray triggerfish at
MyFWC.com/Marine.
