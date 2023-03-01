Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The recreational gray triggerfish season will open in most Gulf state and federal waters beginning today

The triggerfish fishery will remain open until May 31st, closing June 1 through July 31 for an annual spawning season closure.       

 

If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler which has to be renewed every year.

 

You can do that on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

 

You can learn more about gray triggerfish at MyFWC.com/Marine. 

 



