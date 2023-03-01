The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing to monitor bird deaths suspected to be attributed to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza throughout Florida.
This strain has been documented in the United States since 2021 and was detected for the first time in Florida in January 2022.
The FWC has documented the virus in 37 counties and a variety of bird species.
The most common species affected in Florida include black vultures, lesser scaup and Muscovy ducks. Owls, bald eagles and other raptors, along with aquatic birds and waterfowl, have also been affected.
There is a low risk of avian influenza transmission to humans, which can be minimized by following basic safety protocols.
To prevent the spread of bird flu, the public should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prevent contact of domestic birds with wild birds and report wild bird mortalities to the FWC.
More precautions for hunters, the general public and wildlife rehabbers can be found at MyFWC.com/AvianInfluenza
