St. George Island Chili Cookoff this Saturday!

The 41st Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff is on March 4, 2023! Don't miss this great event! Support our local St. George Island Fire Department!
Friday, March 3: Golf Tournament at St James Bay
Golf Course
Saturday, March 4: Red Pepper Run 5K, International Chili Cookoff Competition, Food Sales, Retail Booth, and partner event Chili Crawl!
Wednesday, March 1: ONLINE auction starts
For more event information and auction visit the SGI Chili Cookoff Facebook Page!
https://www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com/
