St. George Island Chili Cookoff this Saturday!

St. George Island Chili Cookoff

Saturday March 4th 11-3PM


The 41st Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff is on March 4, 2023! Don't miss this great event! Support our local St. George Island Fire Department!


Friday, March 3: Golf Tournament at St James Bay

Golf Course

Saturday, March 4: Red Pepper Run 5K, International Chili Cookoff Competition, Food Sales, Retail Booth, and partner event Chili Crawl!

Wednesday, March 1: ONLINE auction starts


For more event information and auction visit the SGI Chili Cookoff Facebook Page!


https://www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com/




at

