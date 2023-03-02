If you have a child that would one day like to
attend one of the US military academies then make plans to attend Military
Academy Days this Saturday in Panama City or Tallahassee.
The event is open to high school students and 8th
graders who are interested in attending one of the U.S. military academies.
The event is designed to teach parents and
students more about the schools, the requirements for admission and the
appointment process.
Representatives from each of the service
academies including West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the
Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy will be on hand to speak
with attendees.
Generally, representatives from the ROTC units
various Florida colleges and universities also attend.
Military Academy Day will be held on March the 4th
from 10 am till noon at Tallahassee City Hall and from 12 till 2 central time
at the FSU Panama City Campus.
