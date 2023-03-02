Thursday, March 2, 2023

Beach parking at Alligator Point, and to a lesser degree St. George Island, remains a big issue for Franklin County

Beach parking at Alligator Point, and to a lesser degree St. George Island, remains a big issue for Franklin County and now that Spring Break is about to start the sheriff's office is showing zero tolerance for people who park illegally.

 

Parking has been a constant problem at Alligator Point for years because there aren’t many places to park, and visitors tend to take liberties once all the legal parking spaces are filled.

 

There have been complaints of beach goers parking on dunes, vegetation, and even private property, including people's driveways.

 

The problem is worst near public beach access points where there are an average of 10 parking spaces for the public – but sometimes 30 or 40 cars that need to park especially during the summer months.

 

Sheriff AJ Smith said there were 9 cars towed on Sunday, and the sheriff’s department will continue with their zero tolerance approach.

 

If you park illegally in Franklin County you will be towed and receive a traffic citation.

 




