Beach parking at Alligator
Point, and to a lesser degree St. George Island, remains a big issue for
Franklin County and now that Spring Break is about to start the sheriff's
office is showing zero tolerance for people who park illegally.
Parking has been a constant
problem at Alligator Point for years because there aren’t many places to park,
and visitors tend to take liberties once all the legal parking spaces are
filled.
There have been complaints of
beach goers parking on dunes, vegetation, and even private property, including
people's driveways.
The problem is worst near
public beach access points where there are an average of 10 parking spaces for
the public – but sometimes 30 or 40 cars that need to park especially during
the summer months.
Sheriff AJ Smith said there
were 9 cars towed on Sunday, and the sheriff’s department will continue with
their zero tolerance approach.
If you park illegally in
Franklin County you will be towed and receive a traffic citation.
