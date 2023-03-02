Thursday, March 2, 2023

A brush fire in Eastpoint over the weekend led deputies to a marijuana growing operation.

 

Over the weekend, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Florida Forest Service, and the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire.

 

64-year-old Daniel Dillon was found at the residence of the brush fire and deputies also found multiple marijuana plants.

 

After a search warrant was executed, Dillon was found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana, over $500 in cash, a small clear bowl that contained a white powdery substance which tested positive for cocaine, a .44 caliber revolver, and Oxycodone pills.

 

Dillon is now facing a number of drug charges including cocaine possession and marijuana possession over 20 grams.

 

He was also charged with possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, building a fire which he did not attend to or extinguish, using a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and two counts of conditional release violation.

 

 



