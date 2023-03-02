A
brush fire in Eastpoint over the weekend led deputies to a marijuana growing
operation.
Over the weekend, Franklin
County Sheriff’s deputies, the Florida Forest Service, and the Eastpoint
Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire.
64-year-old Daniel
Dillon was found at the residence of the brush fire and deputies also found multiple
marijuana plants.
After a search warrant
was executed, Dillon was found to be in possession of a large quantity of
marijuana, over $500 in cash, a small clear bowl that contained a white powdery
substance which tested positive for cocaine, a .44 caliber revolver, and
Oxycodone pills.
Dillon is now facing a
number of drug charges including cocaine possession and marijuana possession
over 20 grams.
He was also charged with
possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, building a fire which he
did not attend to or extinguish, using a public nuisance structure for drug
activity, and two counts of conditional release violation.
No comments:
Post a Comment