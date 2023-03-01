Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Franklin County School Seahawks Boys Basketball team was knocked out of the state finals on Wednesday after losing to Williston High school

The Franklin County School Seahawks Boys Basketball team was knocked out of the state finals on Wednesday after losing to Williston High school.

 

The 1st seed Williston Red Devils took an early lead and kept it through the game, leading 11 to 6 in the first quarter. 19 to 11 at the half, 36 to 24 at the end of the third quarter and a final score of 54 to 37.

 

This is the second time since 2019 that the Seahawks have made it to the Class 1A Final 4, though the state title still eludes them.

 

They have won the district 8 times in the last 9 years.

 

Their season record this year was 20 wins and 8 losses.

 

The Franklin County School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School will remain closed Thursday because of the number of people who traveled to Lakeland for the game, but students and staff will return to school on Friday.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment