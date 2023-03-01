The Franklin County School Seahawks Boys Basketball team was
knocked out of the state finals on Wednesday after losing to Williston High
school.
The 1st seed Williston Red Devils took an early lead
and kept it through the game, leading 11 to 6 in the first quarter. 19 to 11 at
the half, 36 to 24 at the end of the third quarter and a final score of 54 to
37.
This is the second time
since 2019 that the Seahawks have made it to the Class 1A Final 4, though the
state title still eludes them.
They have won the
district 8 times in the last 9 years.
Their season record this
year was 20 wins and 8 losses.
The Franklin County
School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School will remain closed Thursday
because of the number of people who traveled to Lakeland for the game, but students
and staff will return to school on Friday.
