The Florida Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit was very busy last year making Florida safer.
The Criminal Interdiction Unit runs operations designed to uncover drug activity along Florida’s roadways, along with rooting out illegal human trafficking and smuggling efforts.
In 2022, the Unit conducted over a thousand felony arrests on nearly 2800 felony charges, and confiscated over 5,000 pounds of narcotics and currency valued at over 110 million dollars.
Included in the seizures was over $5 million in U.S. currency, used by criminals to fund their operations.
The Criminal Interdiction Unit also seized 204 weapons and inhibited the smuggling of 148 undocumented immigrants during its yearlong operations across Florida’s 67 counties.
While marijuana was the most-seized drug in terms of gross weight, 722 pounds of cocaine were confiscated, as were 649 pounds of other drugs including fentanyl, oxycodone, xylazine, and ecstasy among others.
