Three companies have bid on a project to replace a dune walkover at 7th street west on St. George Island.
Franklin County is in the process of replacing 4 dune walkovers on St. George Island that are getting old and deteriorated.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
Many of the county’s existing dune walkovers on St. George Island are about 25 years old, and it has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
The walkover at 7th street west is in the worst shape and needs to be replaced first – the county is trying to expedite the work so it can be complete before sea turtle nesting season begins on May 1st.
The county will demolish the structure so it can be replaced.
The new walkover will be built a little further from the road to allow for better parking.
The three bids for the work ranged from 67 thousand dollars to over 144 thousand dollars.
The bids have been sent to the county engineers for consideration, and to speed up the process the county will issue a notice to proceed as soon as the engineers have signed off on the best bid.
Franklin County is in the process of replacing 4 dune walkovers on St. George Island that are getting old and deteriorated.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
Many of the county’s existing dune walkovers on St. George Island are about 25 years old, and it has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
The walkover at 7th street west is in the worst shape and needs to be replaced first – the county is trying to expedite the work so it can be complete before sea turtle nesting season begins on May 1st.
The county will demolish the structure so it can be replaced.
The new walkover will be built a little further from the road to allow for better parking.
The three bids for the work ranged from 67 thousand dollars to over 144 thousand dollars.
The bids have been sent to the county engineers for consideration, and to speed up the process the county will issue a notice to proceed as soon as the engineers have signed off on the best bid.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment