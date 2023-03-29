Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Join us on Friday, April 7th - 6 PM – 8 PM EDT for the Ribbon Cutting of Jills Fine Arts’ new location, featuring some incredible pieces capturing beautiful Old Florida scenes. Whether it’s landscapes, native flora, or fauna, Jill sure knows how to capture those details that make her art unique.


Be sure to stop by her new store located at 216 3rd Street in Port St Joe, FL and check out her beautiful work!

Join us Saturday, April 1, 12 Pm – 2 Pm, at Salinas Park bayside for the Ribbon Cutting of Hive & Honey!


Melissa, owner and photographer of Hive & Honey Photography located in Gulf County, Florida, fell in love with photography at a young age. She bought her first DSLR after her daughter Emma (7) was born. After reuniting with her best friend (who is also a photographer) and the birth of her son Leo (3), Melissa fell in love with photography all over again and turned her passion into Hive & Honey and today she captures memories along the Forgotten Coast!


Be sure to visit her website www.hivehoneyphoto.com for more information.

 

Sunset Bay Management Group (SBMG) is a licensed Community Association Management Firm.


SBMG offers full management services from obtaining bids for all maintenance contracts, overseeing all maintenance projects, scheduling all meetings, sending invoices and processing payments to keeping records and answering questions from realtors or prospective owners. 


Through careful management and consistent contact with owners, realtors, banks and investors, Sunset Bay Management Group has assisted the HOA’s that it has managed to retain their value and to have a high rate of fiscal solvency. Each HOA is overseen by a Board of Directors for The Association, but SBMG allows the owners to relax and enjoy their vacation or retirement home through the services it provides as opposed to spending all of their time and energies running the daily operations of the HOA.

 

For more information concerning Sunset Bay Management Group contact:

 

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


