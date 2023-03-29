Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The third time was the charm when it comes to replacing the fuel farm at the Apalachicola Airport

After two requests for bids on the project with no companies showing an interest in the job, one company submitted a bid during the third round.

 

Even then, the bid came in 10 minutes late and the county had to waive its bid policy to accept it. 

 

The sole bid came from a company called MDM Services incorporated out of Lakeland.

 

Their bid came in at nearly 2 million dollars, which is more than the county expected.

 

In 2021, the County was awarded a 1 million dollar grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the system.

 

The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county will have to provide about $25,000.

 

The County began working to get a new fuel farm after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.

 

After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.

 

And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.

 

The bid from MDM services has been sent to the airport engineers who will make a recommendation on the bid at the next county commission meeting.

 




