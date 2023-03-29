The third time was the charm when it comes to
replacing the fuel farm at the Apalachicola Airport.
After two requests for bids on the project with no
companies showing an interest in the job, one company submitted a bid during
the third round.
Even then, the bid came in 10 minutes late and the
county had to waive its bid policy to accept it.
The sole bid came from a company called MDM
Services incorporated out of Lakeland.
Their bid came in at nearly 2 million dollars,
which is more than the county expected.
In 2021, the County was awarded a 1 million dollar
grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will
include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and
self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the
system.
The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million
dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county
will have to provide about $25,000.
The County began working to get a new fuel farm
after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.
After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the
only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost
Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have
been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.
The bid from MDM services has been sent to the airport
engineers who will make a recommendation on the bid at the next county
commission meeting.
