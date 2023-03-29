Thousands of people are now using the Franklin County Tourist Development Council mobile app and if you aren't one of them you should download the app today.
The app is called “Florida’s Forgotten Coast” and can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
The app was created to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone or tablet.
The app also includes news articles and an itinerary builder for visitors.
The Virtual Passport function lists popular sites in Franklin County as well as all area restaurants.
Users can gain points for each location they visit and if you get enough points, you will be entered into giveaways for vacations in Franklin County.
There is also a push notification feature that will allow the TDC to push important information to app users any time there is a double red flag on our beaches, or emergencies within the county.
The app is called “Florida’s Forgotten Coast” and can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
The app was created to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone or tablet.
The app also includes news articles and an itinerary builder for visitors.
The Virtual Passport function lists popular sites in Franklin County as well as all area restaurants.
Users can gain points for each location they visit and if you get enough points, you will be entered into giveaways for vacations in Franklin County.
There is also a push notification feature that will allow the TDC to push important information to app users any time there is a double red flag on our beaches, or emergencies within the county.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment