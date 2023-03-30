Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to take
a closer look at a request to allow golf carts at Alligator Point.
Golf carts are allowed in most areas of Franklin County,
including Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint and St. George Island, though they
are generally not allowed on state owned roads in those areas.
There is a difference between Alligator Point and
most other areas of the county in that in Eastpoint and St. George Island golf
carts can still get around without going on to major roads like Highway 98 or
Gulf Beach Drive
At Alligator Point there is only one road through
the Point with dead-end roads branching off of it so golf carts would have to
share the road with cars and trucks.
The issue was studied before in 2017 and was
rejected then, because the county said allowing golf carts at Alligator Point
would require a reduction in the sped limit from 35 miles an hour to 15 or 20
miles an hour, and most residents were opposed to that.
Now, however, the county feels that they may be
able to allow golf carts without reducing the speed limit – pointing out that
Carrabelle recently approved golf carts without changing their speed limits.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said she feels it is
time to consider allowing golf carts, especially since the roads at the Point
are getting better.
The county commission has asked the county
attorney to create a possible golf cart ordinance for Alligator Point and to schedule
a workshop on the issue, to find out if most people at Alligator Point are in
favor of allowing golf carts.
If there is strong support for the issue, then the
county will hold a public hearing to approve the golf cart ordinance.
