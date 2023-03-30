Thursday, March 30, 2023

Weekly Chamber of commerce E-news

This Saturday at 3Y Ranch!
 
New Members
Wild Ox Coffee
David Hudgins
2613 Crawfordville Hwy 
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

White Squirrel Nurseries 
Lesley Cushman
1379 Coastal Hwy
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Buddah's Bayside Haven LLC
Steve Sanbria
209 Gertie Brown Rd
Sopchoppy, FL, 32358

End of The Rainbow Events LLC
Amy Drexler
254 Ridgewood Dr
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Capelouto Termite and Pest Control
Steve Bolton
700 Capital Circle NE
Tallahassee, FL, 32301

Mysterious Waters Media LLC
Mark McGuire
9 Egret St N
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Safe Families for Children Alliance 
Stephanie Avello
1710 S Gadsden St
Tallahassee, FL, 32301

Staten Signatures
Gwen Staten
326 Staten Rd
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Costal Optimist Club of Wakulla
P.O. Box 748
Crawfordville, FL, 32326

Rotary Club of Wakulla
P.O. Box 148
Crawfordville, FL, 32326

NNJ Case Management  
Nancy Johnson
12 Dixie Dr
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Wallace Bush Control
Gary Wallace
112 Nandina Way
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Piney Palm 
Elena Myhre
www.pineypalm.com

DuraDoor and Operator LLC
Jacob Durastanti
30 John David Dr.
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

 

Chamber and Community Events



Men Bake Cakes.    Bidding starts today on their Facebook Page!
3/30-3/31                  

12th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
4/1

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Remembers the Holocaust
4/4-4/29

Ribbon Cutting for Jimmy John’s
4/6

Wakulla Titles 40th Year Celebration 
4/6

Wakulla Horsemans Association Show
4/15

Yard Sale Extravaganza at Sherlock Springs
4/22
Invitation to come.
Networking Luncheon
4/27

Hazardous Waste Day
4/29
Chamber Member ENews Requests.

             Hometown Heroes Nurse Appreciation Program.

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment