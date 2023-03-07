The Florida Highway Patrol is spearheading an impaired-driving awareness campaign through March aimed at reducing impaired driving-related crashes and fatalities across the state.
The Never Drive Impaired campaign is designed to reduce impaired driving crashes during Florida's busy Spring Break season when thousands of college students from around the country visit Florida's beaches.
In March 2022, alcohol was confirmed in 479 crashes in Florida – a 3% increase from the previous year.
Of the alcohol-confirmed crashes, 41 resulted in serious bodily injuries, and 41 proved to be fatal.
Unlike alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit with marijuana.
Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol.
Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida.
Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March.
There were 3,013 DUI citations and 647 open-container citations issued in Florida last March.
And remember, for any DUI conviction, your driver’s license will be revoked for a minimum of 180 days.
If you refuse to take a required roadside test at the time of arrest, your license will be automatically suspended for one year.
Fines for DUI can range from $500 to $5,000 with mandatory DUI school education.
Penalties can include an ignition interlock device, community service, probation, or imprisonment.
And DUI convictions must remain on your record for 75 years.
