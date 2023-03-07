The FSU Marine Lab at Turkey Point is taking part
in a 24-hour fundraising event on March the 8th called the Great Give campaign.
The School hopes to raise
money for the FSU Coastal Marine Lab Diving Scholarship.
The scholarship will provide funding for deserving
FSU students to become Scientific Divers and will include diving equipment and
financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training,
and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic
Diving Program.
Preference will be given to students from
historically underrepresented groups with identified research purposes.
In 2020, a poll conducted among members of the
American Academy of Underwater Sciences showed just 1% of Scientific Divers are
Black.
If you would like to help with the cause, you can
make a financial donation during the Great Give campaign which starts at
midnight and ends at 11:59 pm on March the 8th.
They hope to raise 5000 dollars.
