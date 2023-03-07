The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is taking applications
for summer 2023 interns.
If you are a college student or recent graduate looking for
experience in the marine conservation field, The Marine Lab is currently
accepting interns for summer 2023.
Interns get to explore the field of biological supply, aquarium
husbandry, sea turtle rehabilitation, and marine life education.
They also get hands-on experience working with creatures of all
size and shape.
Internships typically last one semester and are counted for
class credit if approved by your school.
Interns are required to come in two days a week, 9am-5pm.
To sign up or learn more about the internship program, go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/internship/
