The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an
ongoing jury duty scam.
Dispatchers in Wakulla county have received several reports of
the scam in which the victim receives an unsolicited phone call where they are
informed that they have missed jury duty and there a warrant out for their
arrest.
The caller then informs the victim the warrant can be resolved
by paying a certain amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.
The caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the
funds.
No law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform
you that you need to pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.
If there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s
deputies will likely visit you in person.
If you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang
up.
