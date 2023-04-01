A 33 year old woman from Gulf County died Friday night in a two car accident near Wewahitchka.
According to the Highway patrol, the woman was eastbound on County Road 381, south of Clyde Teat Road, at about 9:40 Friday night when she attempted to pass another vehicle by crossing a double yellow line.
When she tried to pull back in to the eastbound lane, the rear right side of her pickup truck collided with the front left side the vehicle she was trying to pass.
That put her truck into a spin which then went off the road where it overturned and collided with a utility pole and then continued to overturn before colliding with several small trees.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to the Highway patrol, the woman was eastbound on County Road 381, south of Clyde Teat Road, at about 9:40 Friday night when she attempted to pass another vehicle by crossing a double yellow line.
When she tried to pull back in to the eastbound lane, the rear right side of her pickup truck collided with the front left side the vehicle she was trying to pass.
That put her truck into a spin which then went off the road where it overturned and collided with a utility pole and then continued to overturn before colliding with several small trees.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, both from
Wewahitchka, were not injured.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment