Painting With Fish at the Gulf Specimen Marine lab in Panacea

Our instructor, Paige Parker, is an experienced, retired teacher from Maclay School in Tallahassee, Florida. She is skillful and well-accomplished in her art, dedicating her talent to differential environments and aquatic life such as the endangered species in Florida. Mrs. Parker's adoration for marine life is seemingly hereditary as she raised two Marine Biologists and continues to express her likeness through varieties of art projects as a local artist.
So please, join us in making art and appreciating the beauty and value of nature which is conveyed within one's eyes so uniquely like a turning kaleidoscope!
See you there!
