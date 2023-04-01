Saturday, April 1, 2023

Painting With Fish at the Gulf Specimen Marine lab in Panacea

Gulf Specimen Presents: Painting With Fish!

Dear valued customer:


Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to present Painting With Fish: an oceanic-based art class instructed by Paige Parker, a passionate, retired science teacher of 10 years! These classes are diversified for you and your child as it is an easy bonding experience with a mini science lesson and hands-on crafts inspired by marine life.


For more info or to register, call us at (850) 984-5297 or send us an email at gspecimen@sprintmail.com


Our instructor, Paige Parker, is an experienced, retired teacher from Maclay School in Tallahassee, Florida. She is skillful and well-accomplished in her art, dedicating her talent to differential environments and aquatic life such as the endangered species in Florida. Mrs. Parker's adoration for marine life is seemingly hereditary as she raised two Marine Biologists and continues to express her likeness through varieties of art projects as a local artist.


So please, join us in making art and appreciating the beauty and value of nature which is conveyed within one's eyes so uniquely like a turning kaleidoscope!


See you there!

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories l gspecimen@sprintmail.com l (850) 984-5297

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories | 222 Clark DrivePO Box 237 Panacea, FL 32346



