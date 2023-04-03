Franklin County Commissioners have now approved the creation of an Airport Operations and Economic Development Board for the Apalachicola Airport and will select members for that board on Tuesday.
The Board will be composed of 5 members plus 2 alternates – they will serve two-year terms.
8 people have applied to serve on the board.
The original Airport Advisory Committee was disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at that time it helped the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and provided recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
Unlike many boards in the county, the members of the new board will not be chosen from each commission district.
Instead, the county will select members with aviation knowledge, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant properties around it.
They would particularly like to get members with vast knowledge pertaining to the operations of municipal airports, Airport Clients and people with experience with Industrial or Economic Development.
