A company called Arris General Contractors out of Tallahassee will begin repairs to the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach today.
The project will be done in two phases so the public can still enjoy the park throughout construction.
The 7 pavilions on the east side of the park will be closed while the work is ongoing, but the western side of the park will remain open to the public.
The wayside park at Carrabelle Beach was constructed in 1971, and because of its age, the pavilions and restroom building there have suffered a lot of deterioration.
The park is classified as ‘historic’ so the work is being funded through a Florida Historic Preservation grant.
Work on the pavilions and restroom will include selective demolition of loose material, and the restoration of the concrete by coating it with an epoxy based anti-corrosion and bonding agent.
The project also includes replace roofing with a PVC membrane roofing material and repainting the pavilions and the restrooms.
The park will keep its retro design and nothing will be changed as to the overall look of the park.
