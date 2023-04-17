Monday, April 17, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week


 


 

Hi, I'm Tabby Abby! I am a 3-year-old domestic shorthair classic tabby. I am very timid at first so I will need an owner who is willing to give me a little extra time to warm up to you. I am very affectionate once I am comfortable with you! I would do great in a quieter home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room! 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




