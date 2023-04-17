FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ash is an extremely handsome 2 yr old German
Shepherd/Aussie mix. This guy is smart and energetic so needs a home with
people who will spend time training and exercising him. The sky is the limit
with this guy as long as he is with someone smarter than he is!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
