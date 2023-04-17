GCSC Offering Youth Camps for Kids this Summer

Panama City, FL - Don’t miss your chance to get registered for Gulf Coast State College’s Summer Youth Programs, an educational camp for kids to learn and have fun!
Through these programs, GCSC offers a variety of academic enrichment camps and activities for youth ages 4-16 who live in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties.
Each program is designed for kids who are enthusiastic about the opportunity to learn and participate in fun, hands-on and challenging activities. Programs vary to cover different topics of interest, such as environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics, and technology.
All summer camps will be offered at the Panama City Campus of Gulf Coast State College with camps beginning in June. Please check the specific camp information for the exact dates and topics. To register your student for GCSC Youth Programs, visit gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms
For additional information, please contact Katie McCurdy at kmccurdy2@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872.3814.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment