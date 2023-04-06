April
is distracted driving awareness month in Florida and drivers are being urged to
keep their eyes on the road and focus on driving in an effort to reduce
distracted driving crashes.
Distracted driving crashes resulted in 268 fatalities in 2022 –
down from last year’s eight-year high of 345.
But
with nearly 54 thousand distracted driving crashes in Florida last year, that
means, on average, there were 1100 distracted driving crashes every week.
Texting
is one of the most dangerous driver distractions since it takes your eyes off
the road, your hands off the wheel and your mind off of driving.
Texting
and driving is a primary offense in Florida, which means you can and should be
pulled over for doing it.
The
penalty for first-time violators for texting and driving is $30 plus court
costs, which could add up to more than $100.
If
you are caught texting and driving in a school zone or work zone you face a $60
fine, court costs and three points added to the driver’s license.
But
texting is not the only distracted driving behavior; other dangerous driving
distractions include putting on makeup, tending to children in the backseat,
eating, tuning the radio, checking GPS navigation and even daydreaming.
And
remember, if you see someone driving dangerously, you should report it by
calling *FHP on your cell phone.
