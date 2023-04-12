Boat & Car Show this Saturday!

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the 24th Boat & Car Show on April 15th from 10 am to 4 pm at riverfront park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats and Cars of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola.
The 24th Antique/ Classic Boat & Car Show & Golf Cart Show will be held in Historic Downtown Apalachicola at Riverfront Park on Water Street on April 15th 2023 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. We have many parking spaces for Boats and Cars. There is limited space for boats not able to trailer so please call in advance to make sure we still have room, 850-653-9419. We encourage all boats, makes and models, as well as all Cars, makes and models. We like to have a wide selection of Boats and Cars that will interest enthusiasts of all kinds. This year we are adding a Golf Cart Show as well so bring your tiny car down and show it off and win prizes!
