Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The Small Business Development Center is offering a free workshop for business owners that are interested in knowing what funding options are available to their small business operation, including what financial institutions consider when assessing a loan application, and what tasks you need to complete before going to a bank to obtain funding.


WHEN: April 13, 2023, 10:00 AM CT - 11:30 AM CT


WHERE: St. Joseph's Bay Country Club, 700 Country Club Rd., Port St. Joe, FL


REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/SmallBizFunding-PortStJoe

The Small Business Development Center and Gulf County Chamber of Commerce look forward to seeing you at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club, where you'll discover capital access options through this informative, helpful workshop brought to you in part by Wells Fargo and Cadence Bank.

It’s official! The Port Theatre Art & Culture Center will be starting their renovations on April 23!


The Port Theatre Art and Culture Center is a historic site in Port St. Joe, Florida, located at 314 Reid Avenue. On June 5, 2003, it was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.


Built in 1938 with brick and steel, the Port Theatre is a unique Art Deco style building and a landmark for the city of Port St. Joe and surrounding communities.


The Port Theatre was heavily damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Michael and we are all looking forward to seeing this beautiful venue back up and running soon.


The Port Theatre Art and Culture Center

314 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

www.historicporttheatre.com

The next Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market will be this Saturday 15, 9-1 pm ET at 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd , Port Saint Joe, FL!


Visit the market for fresh produce, local seafood, meats, coffee, bread, honey, local arts and crafts and so much more!!


The market is held every 1st and 3rd Saturday April through November.

Come and #SupportLocal ! We look forward to seeing you there!

 

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market

305 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd , Port Saint Joe, FL

info@saltairmarket.com

saltairmarket.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


