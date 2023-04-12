Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

It’s official! The Port Theatre Art & Culture Center will be starting their renovations on April 23!
The Port Theatre Art and Culture Center is a historic site in Port St. Joe, Florida, located at 314 Reid Avenue. On June 5, 2003, it was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1938 with brick and steel, the Port Theatre is a unique Art Deco style building and a landmark for the city of Port St. Joe and surrounding communities.
The Port Theatre was heavily damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Michael and we are all looking forward to seeing this beautiful venue back up and running soon.
The Port Theatre Art and Culture Center
314 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
www.historicporttheatre.com
