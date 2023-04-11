April is National Safe Digging Month and the Florida Public Service Commission is reminding people to call 811 before you dig.
Spring tends to be the time for more home improvement projects for many Floridians.
An 811 call, which is the federally designated call-before-you-dig number, notifies affected utility companies to dispatch crews to mark the location of underground utility lines.
Utility markings show those who dig the approximate location of underground lines to help prevent damage to utility lines.
In Florida, 811 accepts calls from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is managed by the Sunshine State One Call Center, a nonprofit corporation.
You can also go on-line to www.call811.com
It’s recommended that residents call 811 three full business days before beginning their digging project.
Spring tends to be the time for more home improvement projects for many Floridians.
An 811 call, which is the federally designated call-before-you-dig number, notifies affected utility companies to dispatch crews to mark the location of underground utility lines.
Utility markings show those who dig the approximate location of underground lines to help prevent damage to utility lines.
In Florida, 811 accepts calls from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is managed by the Sunshine State One Call Center, a nonprofit corporation.
You can also go on-line to www.call811.com
It’s recommended that residents call 811 three full business days before beginning their digging project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment