The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is seeking bids from contractors who would like to do much needed restoration work at the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
The architectural firm of MLD Architects in Tallahassee was hired last year to oversee the work and have been reviewing the Scope of Work ahead of soliciting for the general contractor.
The Historical Society was awarded a 250 thousand dollar grant from the state of Florida, along with 70 thousand dollars raised locally, to help the group update the exterior of the house, including refurbishing the original windows.
The Historical Society is also working to replace the columns on the front of the historic building.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.
The solicitation ad for a general contractor for the Raney House Restoration was published in the Apalachicola Times and the Tallahassee Democrat last week and can also be seen on-line at apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org
The architectural firm of MLD Architects in Tallahassee was hired last year to oversee the work and have been reviewing the Scope of Work ahead of soliciting for the general contractor.
The Historical Society was awarded a 250 thousand dollar grant from the state of Florida, along with 70 thousand dollars raised locally, to help the group update the exterior of the house, including refurbishing the original windows.
The Historical Society is also working to replace the columns on the front of the historic building.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.
The solicitation ad for a general contractor for the Raney House Restoration was published in the Apalachicola Times and the Tallahassee Democrat last week and can also be seen on-line at apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment