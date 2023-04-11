Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to seek another 1.3 million dollars from Triumph Gulf Coast to help pay for the construction of a new fuel farm at the Apalachicola Airport.   

 

In 2021, the County was awarded a 1 million dollar grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the system.

 

The county had planned to kick in about 25 thousand dollars for the project.

 

The problem is that the only bid for the project came from a company in Lakeland for nearly 1.9 million and that does not include the amount that was needed to draw up the plans for the fuel farm.

 

Franklin County’s grants coordinator Eric Griffin said this is not surprising as they have seen construction costs skyrocket for a number of projects in recent years.

 

The county has now agreed to send a request for an additional 1.3 million dollars to cover the increased cost, and the county will increase its portion to 50 thousand dollars.

 

The County began working to get a new fuel farm after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.

 

After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.

 

And while everything worked well, it could have been much different because of the age of the fuel farm.

 




