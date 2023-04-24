Floodwater mosquitoes, wildfire terminology, and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the week beginning April 17, 2023
NEED AN EXPERT? | Hot topics we've noticed are affecting Floridians right now.
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Scientists discover cause of sea urchin die-offs in the Caribbean: a protozoan parasite
The long-spined sea urchin Diadema antillarum is a keystone species. Coral reefs rely on healthy sea urchins to eat algae so coral can thrive. Healthy coral means healthy fish, and their positive impacts continue up the food chain. Contact >
Potato breeding program launches out of Hastings Agricultural Extension Center
“With variety trials, we can understand how existing varieties perform here in Florida,” said Christian Christensen, director of UF/IFAS HAEC. “Adding a breeding program allows us to take this to the next level to actually create varieties for Florida.” Contact >
Pest alert: South Florida legumes impacted by thrips species
Bean flower thrips attacks such legumes as beans and peas. In some cases, it can wipe out an entire field of crops. In the past three years, it became established in Hendry, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Contact >
En español: Científico de UF/IFAS trabaja en la identificación y control de plagas del frijol, guisante y otras legumbres cultivadas en Florida y a nivel internacional. Contacto >
South Florida citizen scientists join global City Nature Challenge
The race is on, April 28 to May 1, to support biodiversity in a big way. Cities in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties have partnered as the South Florida team in the City Nature Challenge (CNC). Contact >
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
