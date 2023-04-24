Monday, April 24, 2023

Floodwater mosquitoes, wildfire terminology, and more UF/IFAS news


 

NEED AN EXPERT? | Hot topics we've noticed are affecting Floridians right now.

SOUTH FLORIDA | Recent flooding benefits breeding mosquitoes

Eva Buckner, UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory Extension specialist, can explain the link between flooding and mosquito hatching, as well as steps people can take now to help quell the population. Contact > 


En español: Un experto de UF/IFAS explica qué esperar y cómo protegerse cuando las inundaciones y las temperaturas cálidas promueven el crecimiento de las poblaciones de mosquitosContacto >

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA | Wildfire near Cedar Key, dry conditions elsewhere

David Godwin, director of the Southern Fire Exchange and UF/IFAS fire scientist, compiled this handy explanation of wildfire terminology for The Conversation last year, and an interview can be arranged related to risks or similar fire subjects. Contact > 

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Scientists discover cause of sea urchin die-offs in the Caribbean: a protozoan parasite

The long-spined sea urchin Diadema antillarum is a keystone species. Coral reefs rely on healthy sea urchins to eat algae so coral can thrive. Healthy coral means healthy fish, and their positive impacts continue up the food chain. Contact > 

Potato breeding program launches out of Hastings Agricultural Extension Center

“With variety trials, we can understand how existing varieties perform here in Florida,” said Christian Christensen, director of UF/IFAS HAEC. “Adding a breeding program allows us to take this to the next level to actually create varieties for Florida.” Contact > 

Pest alert: South Florida legumes impacted by thrips species

Bean flower thrips attacks such legumes as beans and peas. In some cases, it can wipe out an entire field of crops. In the past three years, it became established in Hendry, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Contact > 


En español: Científico de UF/IFAS trabaja en la identificación y control de plagas del frijol, guisante y otras legumbres cultivadas en Florida y a nivel internacionalContacto >

South Florida citizen scientists join global City Nature Challenge

The race is on, April 28 to May 1, to support biodiversity in a big way. Cities in ​Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties have partnered as the South Florida team in the City Nature Challenge (CNC). Contact > 

 

  
   
 
     
  

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: The 2023 Sargassum “blob:” dispelling myths

Ana Zangroniz, UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Florida Sea Grant agent, explains the free-floating seaweed that's gaining attention as it prepares to wash ashore in South Florida over the coming months. Contact >

Video stories: 30 years of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™

Tom Wichman, the program's assistant director, joins other UF/IFAS experts to walk viewers through the 9 Principles of FFL. In celebration of the anniversary, all Floridians are invited to pledge to play an active role in protecting natural resources. Contact >

Visual learning: Monster Mixtures infographic

For anyone in the Spring Cleaning mood, it's important to know which chemicals can be dangerous when combined. See more infographics > Contact >


En español: infográfico sobre Mezclas Monstruosas.
  
   
   
   
