St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Daisy! I am a 4-year-old 50-pound Catahoula mix. I am
a bit of a diva so I will have to be the only pet in the home. I love laying on
a comfy bed and chewing on my toys. I am very people friendly but can be timid
at first. With a little extra love and attention, I will make an amazing
companion! Come by the shelter to meet me!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
