Monday, April 24, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

 


 

Hi, I'm Daisy! I am a 4-year-old 50-pound Catahoula mix. I am a bit of a diva so I will have to be the only pet in the home. I love laying on a comfy bed and chewing on my toys. I am very people friendly but can be timid at first. With a little extra love and attention, I will make an amazing companion! Come by the shelter to meet me! 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment