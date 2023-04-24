GCSC’s Radiography Program Application Deadline Approaching for Fall 2023 Semester

Panama City, FL - Gulf Coast State College’s Radiography Program registration is open for the fall 2023 semester. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2023.
GCSC’s Radiography program prepares students to work as radiographers in various health care facilities such as hospitals, doctors’ offices and sports medicine clinics.
In the program, students will engage in curriculum study and clinical education practice, and will learn patient care, radiographic pathologies, radiation protection and how to safely perform diagnostic radiographic examinations.
The College uses state-of-the-art equipment that allows students to perform imaging exams using computerized and digital imaging, mobile fluoroscopy and mobile imaging, providing students a unique experience.
“With our state-of-the-art equipment here at GCSC, we are proud to offer excellent training for our students in one of healthcare’s fastest growing occupations,” states Health Sciences program coordinator, Lacy Newsom.
To learn more about the Radiography Program, contact Lacy Newsom at 850.913.3318 or lnewsom@gulfcoast.edu.
