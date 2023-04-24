FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sweetie, short for Sweet Potato, is a
pleasantly plump 2-3 yr old Beagle mix. She is sweet and loving and just wants
to be your friend. Sweetie does well with other dogs and enjoys ear scratches
and tummy rubs. She will be a wonderful addition to almost any home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
