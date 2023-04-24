For the first time, local playgrounds will now be under an inspection and routine maintenance program to make sure that they are safe for children.
This month, the Franklin County Commission agreed to work with companies called Gametime and NSP to repair and refurbish the county owned playgrounds at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, D.W. Wilson Park in Apalachicola and Kendrick Park in Carrabelle.
Gametime will provide the replacement parts and pieces needed for the repairs and NSP specializes in the refurbishment, repair, and replacement of playground parts.
Under the agreement, the companies will replace damaged components, professionally remove rust, and do necessary safety upgrades as needed at the park locations.
Once the county’s playgrounds are brought up to good condition, NSP will be able to add the locations to their list for annual inspections and routine maintenance.
Commissioners said this is a much-needed service, especially as our location next to saltwater tends to cause the deterioration of playground equipment.
