Local unemployment increased slightly between February and March.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.7 percent in March, up from 2.5 percent the month before.
131 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4941.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide unemployment average of 2.6 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in March, unchanged from the month before.
123 people were out of work in gulf County in March.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent in March.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.7 percent.
