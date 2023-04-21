The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County will host a color run for suicide awareness and prevention on Saturday.
The Health Department’s COMPASS program, which brings attention to the community about suicide prevention, sponsors the one-mile run.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, which begins at the TCC Wakulla Center in Crawfordville tomorrow morning at 7:30 a.m.
You can register for the event at Eventbrite.com.
The run will help bring awareness to the community about suicide and how to prevent it from happening.
Suicide can be caused by a range of biological, psychological, interpersonal, environmental, and societal factors.
Because a combination of factors can cause suicide, it is important to increase protective factors that can help reduce the risk for suicide including effective coping skills, support from loved ones, and feeling connected to the community.
