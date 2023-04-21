The
historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola will soon get a little upgrade that
will make it a much more comfortable space for shows and presentations.
If
you have ever watched a show at the Chapman Theater, then you probably know
that the seat there are wooden and can get a little uncomfortable if you sit on
them long enough.
This
month, the Franklin County commission agreed to purchase comfortable theater
seating to replace those hard wooden seats.
The
seats will actually be purchased by the Panhandle Players, but they are making
the purchase through the county because it will help them save 40 percent on
the price of the new seats.
Chapman Auditorium, which is at the
corner of Highway 98 and 12th Street in Apalachicola was built in 1934.
It
is owned and maintained by Franklin County and the location is leased to the Panhandle
Players.
