Friday, April 21, 2023

The historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola will soon get a little upgrade that will make it a much more comfortable space for shows and presentations

If you have ever watched a show at the Chapman Theater, then you probably know that the seat there are wooden and can get a little uncomfortable if you sit on them long enough.

 

This month, the Franklin County commission agreed to purchase comfortable theater seating to replace those hard wooden seats.

 

The seats will actually be purchased by the Panhandle Players, but they are making the purchase through the county because it will help them save 40 percent on the price of the new seats.

 

Chapman Auditorium, which is at the corner of Highway 98 and 12th Street in Apalachicola was built in 1934.

It is owned and maintained by Franklin County and the location is leased to the Panhandle Players.



