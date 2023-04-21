Friday, April 21, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

2023 CITY OF PORT ST JOE ELECTION

 

May 09, 2023

 

Early Voting 

From April 29, 2023 to May 6, 2023

9:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET)

 

Election Day 

May 9, 2023

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (EDT)

 

Voting Locations

All Voting will occur at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL 32456 

 

Remember you may request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.votegulf.gov or by calling our office at 850.229.6117

 

The following information can be found at www.votegulf.gov


CITY OF PORT ST JOE (Candidates are listed when filing of DS-DE9 and campaign account opening is completed. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order based on last name.)


GENERAL ELECTION (MAY 9, 2023)

MAYOR/COMMISSIONER

Rex Buzzett (N) (Qualified)

Amos Pittman, Jr (N) (Qualified)


CITY COMMISSIONER GROUP 1

Eric Langston (N) (Qualified)


CITY COMMISSIONER GROUP 2

Steve Kerigan (N) (Qualified)

Alan "Al" Wetzstein (N) (Qualified)


Enjoy an afternoon outside exploring the WindMark Beach community! Enjoy live music, test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk, tour the D.R. Horton Model Home, and more. Hope you can join us!


The first 50 families to visit all of the designated WindMark Beach Block Party locations will receive a goodie bag which includes one FREE lunch buffet from WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza, and other giveaways & discounts from several Village Center tenants!

﻿

WindMark Beach Block Party Activities:

• Live Music, Lawn Games, Balloon Animals & Face Painting

• Test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk

• D.R. Horton Model Home available for tour

• Visit with Village Center Tenants


WindMark Beach

The Junior Service League of Port St Joe is hosting a fundraiser for the expansion of the Sacred Heart on the Gulf Women's Diagnostic Center. Our goal fundraising goal is $50,000. The mission of the Junior Service League is to serve the Women and Children of Gulf County, and this year, our focus is serving women!


Going in for a mammogram or ultrasound can be stressful, with or without a diagnosis. This expansion will make the experience more private, comfortable and thorough as the expansion includes 3D mammography. Early detection can make all the difference for cancer survival, so having these resources available to our community can save lives.


This Black and White formal is a ticketed event on April 22nd, starting at 5:30pm Eastern. Dress in your finest black and white and join us for a 3 course, surf and turf dinner catered by The View on Old 98. Each table group will decorate their table themed in a different color representing atupe of cancer affecting women. Enjoy live music while you bid on auction items and compete for the best decorated table.


Seating is limited, so get your tickets now! $1,000/table (8 tickets) or $125 each. See any JSL member for tickets!


﻿

So, we are hosting an online auction!

Visit charityauction.bid/JSLofPSJ to bid. Check back often as our inventory is still growing.


Bid, then Bid, and Bid Again!

WJHG, is North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties.


Join the Digital Lunch and Learn with WJHG and Gulf County Chamber -- April 25, Port Inn Event Hall.


Designed as small sessions to allow for business owners to feel free to engage and ask questions, these Digital Lunch and Learn Sessions will cover the basics of Digital Marketing. From SEO to OTT, Social Media, Live Streaming Tv and Audience Targeting! How to budget and find balance within your digital strategy can be overwhelming, join us and walk away with a better understanding of Digital Marketing and how it can work for you!

﻿

Register for the 10am Morning session:

https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18440


Register for the Afternoon session at noon:

https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18441


Brought to you by Mandi Pittman from WJHG, North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties. WJHG also offers Broadcast and Digital marketing to Local Businesses of all sizes. Mandi was a business owner for 18 years before changing careers and coming to work for Gray television as a Marketing Strategist. Beginning at WALB in Albany Georgia and now at WJHG in Panama City Beach, Mandi works with businesses large and small throughout the panhandle to navigate the digital marketing space and create custom strategies to grow revenue and visibility.


Members who sign up should include Business name, Mandy will provide analysis of your site and category specific information for you the day of the Lunch and Learn.

 

𝗪𝗝𝗛𝗚

www.wjhg.com


Saturday, April 29 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

Schedule Your Appointment TODAY!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers with Monte (again) 7-10.

The Pub’s “House Band” with a mixture of Classic Rock and 90’s Alternative.

/www.facebook.com/Smolderin-Embers-110334010740460


Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.

coreyhallmusic.com/


Joe Mama’s Mobile Pizza Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Friday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Coming up:

Tuesday April 25 – Mule Posse

Wednesday April 26 – Hunter Wall

Thursday April 27 – Evan Barber

Friday April 28 – Zack McFarland

Saturday April 29 – Josh Roney


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com





