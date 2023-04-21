Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

WJHG, is North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties.
Join the Digital Lunch and Learn with WJHG and Gulf County Chamber -- April 25, Port Inn Event Hall.
Designed as small sessions to allow for business owners to feel free to engage and ask questions, these Digital Lunch and Learn Sessions will cover the basics of Digital Marketing. From SEO to OTT, Social Media, Live Streaming Tv and Audience Targeting! How to budget and find balance within your digital strategy can be overwhelming, join us and walk away with a better understanding of Digital Marketing and how it can work for you!
Register for the 10am Morning session:
https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18440
Register for the Afternoon session at noon:
https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18441
Brought to you by Mandi Pittman from WJHG, North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties. WJHG also offers Broadcast and Digital marketing to Local Businesses of all sizes. Mandi was a business owner for 18 years before changing careers and coming to work for Gray television as a Marketing Strategist. Beginning at WALB in Albany Georgia and now at WJHG in Panama City Beach, Mandi works with businesses large and small throughout the panhandle to navigate the digital marketing space and create custom strategies to grow revenue and visibility.
Members who sign up should include Business name, Mandy will provide analysis of your site and category specific information for you the day of the Lunch and Learn.
