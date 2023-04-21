Embrace the Pace in a Spring Road Trip to the Forgotten Coast

Embrace the Pace this Spring and Enjoy Seasonal Getaway Specials
There's no better way to shake off winter than with a Springtime getaway to the coast. While you're here, embrace the slow easy pace along Florida's Forgottenb coast and enjoy the beach, parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Many lodging providers offer Spring getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
The Best Western Apalach Inn in Apalachicola features senior, AAA, AARP and corporate discounts. The Water Street Hotel features up to 20% discounts for Senior and AARP, Military, Government, group and Florida resident discounts. The iconic Gibson Inn features a 10% military and AARP discount.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Now through July 30, Suncoast Vacation Rentals is featuring 15% discounts on several select properties. Collins Vacation Rentals features specials that include individual guest house discounts, Spring savings specials, April and May specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free, Monthly Stay Specials, Senior Citizen discounts, Military Specials, and Repeat Renter discounts and more. Ficklin & Company features several properties that offer book four nights and get fifth night free. They also offer guest thank you discounts.
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course. The Old Carrabelle Hotel features a $10 discount for multiple night stays.
Enter to Win A Girls Getaway to Florida's Forgotten Coast!
The Franklin County TDC is hosting its popular Girls Getaway contest this month. You and three friends could head to the coast and embrace the pace of Florida's Forgotten Coast during a weekend of girlfriend fun! Winners of this package will stay in Apalachicola, explore the sights and enjoy fresh seafood in our award-winning restaurants. Click here to enter!
