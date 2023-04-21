OUTDOOR ADVENTURE NEWSLETTER FROM THE GULF COUNTY TDC

Friday, April 21, 2023

Give Back
While Getting Away

VOLUNTEER FOR A LOCAL
SEA URCHIN ROUND-UP

Sometimes things may get prickly in our Gulf County waterways, but don't be afraid. Purple-colored Sea Urchins found in St. Joseph Bay are safe to touch. Always wear water shoes when walking around, and make sure that you put anything alive back into the water!

In fact, next Saturday, April 29th, beginning at 8:00 AM ET you can help collect live urchins from St. Joseph Bay in a volunteer roundup. The collected urchins – which destroy seagrasses by overgrazing – will be relocated to deeper water by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Gulf County: Fun for the Whole Family

A vacation well spent means quality time with your family. No matter the ages and stages of your kiddos.  Be sure to check out our insider travel tips for a vacation packed with family fun....

Meet Our Partners

PORT ST. JOE GOLF CART TOURS

Port St. Joe Golf Cart Tours offers a very relaxing, educational, and unforgettable experience. Their sightseeing tours explore various historical sites, as well as community parks and local hot spots! These open-air tours are perfect for small groups of up to five people and provide you with a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable tour of Port St. Joe. 
850-867-8905
https://portstjoegolfcarttours.godaddysites.com/

AQUA SHORES VACATION RENTALS

Aqua Shores Vacation Rentals specializes in small, affordable vacation rentals on Cape San Blas. Their homes are perfect for couples or small families. They have properties located right on the beach or St. Joseph Bay, and most of their properties are pet friendly. Book your dream vacation home today!

850-387-0658
http://www.aquashoresrentals.com/
 

