OUTDOOR ADVENTURE NEWSLETTER FROM THE GULF COUNTY TDC

Sometimes things may get prickly in our Gulf County waterways, but don't be afraid. Purple-colored Sea Urchins found in St. Joseph Bay are safe to touch. Always wear water shoes when walking around, and make sure that you put anything alive back into the water!
In fact, next Saturday, April 29th, beginning at 8:00 AM ET you can help collect live urchins from St. Joseph Bay in a volunteer roundup. The collected urchins – which destroy seagrasses by overgrazing – will be relocated to deeper water by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
No comments:
Post a Comment