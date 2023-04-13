Franklin County Commissioners have named 7 members to the newly created Airport Operations and Economic Development Board for the Apalachicola Airport.
The Board is composed of 5 members plus 2 members at large – they will serve two-year terms.
11 people applied to serve on the board.
The original Airport Advisory Committee was disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at that time it helped the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and provided recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
Unlike many boards in the county, the members of the new board were not chosen from each commission district.
Instead, the county selected members with aviation knowledge, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant properties around it.
In this case, some members don’t even live in Franklin County but have been very active in airport business for many years.
The first meeting of the new Board will be held at the Emergency Operations Center building at the Apalachicola airport on Monday, April 17th at 5:00pm.
The meeting is open to the public
