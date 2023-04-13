Thursday, April 13, 2023

Weekly E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Thank you all who came out to the 12th Annual Low Country Boil!
Jimmy John's Ribbon Cutting!
Wakulla Title's 40th Anniversary Celebration!

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Remembers the Holocaust
4/4-4/29

READY2LEAP
4/13

Wakulla Horsemans Association Show
4/15

Yard Sale Extravaganza at Sherlock Springs
4/22

English Financial Group's April Workshops: Protect & Grow
4/26  (RSVP by 4/24)

2023 Talent Innovation Summit 
4/26
Registration $50 set to close on April 14

Networking Luncheon
4/26

Hazardous Waste Day
4/29

Volunteer Orientation
5/20

Salvation Army's 3rd Annual Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament 

6/10
Chamber Member ENews Requests.

      Get your vote in today!  
Hometown Heroes Nurse Appreciation Program.

Member Requested Job Opportunity Ad. 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2023 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment