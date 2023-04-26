Franklin County commissioners say they will hold one more workshop on code enforcement and then will take action to begin a code enforcement program in the county.
Last year the commission approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement.
The ordinance allows residents to report code enforcement violations and once the violations have been investigated and the responsible party fails to remedy the situation, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Over the past year, the most complained about code enforcement issues included 8 complaints about Recreational Vehicles, 6 complaints about unauthorized land use, 4 complaints about trash, and 3 complaints about land clearing and fill.
The county is currently working to strengthen its rules regarding living in RVs or campers on private property – but want to allow some options for people with hardships so as not to increase the number of homeless in the county.
At this point, there is no code enforcement officer, but the commission is now considering a way to allow sheriff’s deputies to enforce the rules.
The commission said it will hold a workshop where it can discuss options with the Sheriff.
That workshop will be held on May the 16th at 1:30.
Last year the commission approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement.
The ordinance allows residents to report code enforcement violations and once the violations have been investigated and the responsible party fails to remedy the situation, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Over the past year, the most complained about code enforcement issues included 8 complaints about Recreational Vehicles, 6 complaints about unauthorized land use, 4 complaints about trash, and 3 complaints about land clearing and fill.
The county is currently working to strengthen its rules regarding living in RVs or campers on private property – but want to allow some options for people with hardships so as not to increase the number of homeless in the county.
At this point, there is no code enforcement officer, but the commission is now considering a way to allow sheriff’s deputies to enforce the rules.
The commission said it will hold a workshop where it can discuss options with the Sheriff.
That workshop will be held on May the 16th at 1:30.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment