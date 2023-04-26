The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve will host a bay friendly landscaping workshop on Thursday.
During the workshop, which runs from 1 till 2:30, participants will learn about the impact their yard design and maintenance can have on adjacent water bodies.
You can also learn about resources to help you transform your yard into a low- maintenance, bay conscious landscape and find out more about Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens and bio-swales to filter storm water.
The class is free.
To register for the class, go to apalachicolareserve.com
For more information contact Anita Grove at 670-7708.
During the workshop, which runs from 1 till 2:30, participants will learn about the impact their yard design and maintenance can have on adjacent water bodies.
You can also learn about resources to help you transform your yard into a low- maintenance, bay conscious landscape and find out more about Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens and bio-swales to filter storm water.
The class is free.
To register for the class, go to apalachicolareserve.com
For more information contact Anita Grove at 670-7708.
No comments:
Post a Comment