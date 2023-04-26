An inmate who escaped twice from the Gulf County prison will now serve a total of 30 additional years for his escape attempts.
31-year-old Rex Aaron Veasey was sentenced last Friday to 15 years in prison for an escape from the Gulf County Detention Facility in 2021.
During the escape he and another prisoner beat a correctional officer, dragged him into their cell and locked him inside.
He was captured in Franklin County about 10 hours after his escape.
Veasey pled no contest to Principal to Escape and Principal to Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.
At the time, Veasey was already serving a 15-year sentence for a previous in 2020 when he scaled two fences to escape from the detention facility’s recreational yard.
He only spent about 4 hours of the prison on his first escape before being captured in Bay County.
Veasey was originally arrested in 2017 for Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment, and Aggravated Assault.
He is now being held in the Holmes County Correctional Institution.
